Data Patterns Q4 Review — Strong Growth Expected To Continue; But Rich Valuations Cap Upside: ICICI Direct
Data Patterns' healthy order pipeline of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore in the next three to four years provides strong visibility.
ICICI Direct Report
Data Patterns India Ltd. margins came in lower than estimates. Revenue was at Rs 185.1 crore; up 8.5% YoY. Sequentially, revenue was up 65.5% QoQ as execution remains better QoQ in Q4.
Ebitda margin contracted 1165 basis points YoY and 244 bps QoQ to 39.6% on the higher raw material cost; Ebitda came in at Rs 73.4 crore, down 16.1% YoY. PAT declined 10.2% YoY (+66.1% QoQ) to Rs 55.4 crore.
FY23 order inflows at Rs 901 crore; order backlog at Rs 1008 crore as on date.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Order backlog of Rs 1008 crore is to be executed over the next 1.5-2 years.
Defence electronics provides huge opportunity of ~Rs 1.5 lakh crore in next four to five years led by armed forces’ requirement of advanced systems.
Radars, electronic warfare, communication systems, satellites, avionics, fire control systems, check-out systems for Brahmos remains the key focus areas.
With successful completion of Rs 500 crore QIP, new products development for domestic and international markets remains a key focus area.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
