Data Patterns Q4 Review — Strong Growth Expected To Continue; But Rich Valuations Cap Upside: ICICI Direct

Data Patterns India Ltd. margins came in lower than estimates. Revenue was at Rs 185.1 crore; up 8.5% YoY. Sequentially, revenue was up 65.5% QoQ as execution remains better QoQ in Q4.

Ebitda margin contracted 1165 basis points YoY and 244 bps QoQ to 39.6% on the higher raw material cost; Ebitda came in at Rs 73.4 crore, down 16.1% YoY. PAT declined 10.2% YoY (+66.1% QoQ) to Rs 55.4 crore.

FY23 order inflows at Rs 901 crore; order backlog at Rs 1008 crore as on date.

Key triggers for future price performance: