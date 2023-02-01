Data Patterns Q3 Results Review - Strong Show, Visibility But Valuations Cap Upside: ICICI Direct
Strong order inflows with healthy pipeline of orders worth Rs 2,000-3,000 crore in the next 2-3 years provides strong visibility.
ICICI Direct Report
Data Patterns India Ltd. posted strong beat on revenues, margins and profitability. Revenue from operations for the quarter increased to Rs 111.8 crore, up 160%; higher than our estimate of Rs 72.2 crore. The revenue beat was mainly on account of higher-than-expected execution of the order backlog.
From an order backlog perspective, the book was at Rs 890 crore while orders worth Rs 123 crore have been negotiated but not yet received. Including this, the same will be pegged at Rs 1014 crore.
On account of better execution, Data Patterns' gross margins have expanded 140 bps QoQ while Ebitda margins for Q2 FY23 were at 42.2% versus 34.2% in Q2 FY23 and 35.7% in Q3 FY22.
We had built in margins of 38% for Q3 FY23. Higher revenues and margins, therefore, led to huge beat on profitability at Rs 33 crore in Q3 FY23 versus expectations of Rs 18.3 crore.
