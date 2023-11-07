Data Patterns Q2 Results Review - Favorable Business Mix Drives Operating Performance: Motilal Oswal

Data Patterns India Ltd., a prominent player in the aerospace and defense electronics sector in India, is set to capture a larger share of pie (total addressable market of ~$2 billion as of CY20; registering a 9% compound annual growth rate) on the back of its vast experience, strong core competencies, and robust executional capabilities.

We estimate a 33%/37%/40% CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax over FY23-FY26, driven by robust order book growth (at ~39% CAGR over FY19-23) and improved margins.

We retain our FY24/FY25/FY26 EPS estimates. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 2,210 (premised on 37 times FY26E EPS), owing to its higher working capital cycle and rich valuations.