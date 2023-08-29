Dalmia Bharat - Robust Expansion Plan; Focus Remains On Improving Margins: Motilal Oswal

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. has been consistent in its capacity expansion over the past decade, with a 14% compound annual growth rate in grinding capacity since FY11. In the long run, the company expects a 14-17% CAGR in capacity and aims to increase its cement grinding capacity to 110-130 million tonnes per annum by 2031.

In our recently concluded Annual Global Investor Conference, Managing Director Mr. Puneet Dalmia shared his views on the industry’s long-term potential and changing dynamics. He expects the consolidation to accelerate and believes that the top-four players’ volume share is expected to rise to 69% by FY30E versus 44%/58% in FY13/FY23. The top-four players will garner 85% of industry’s demand share over FY23-30. He expects a 6.5% CAGR in industry capacity over FY24-30, lower than the ~8% CAGR in demand.

Dalmia Bharat has taken several initiatives (increase in sales of blended cement, use of low-cost additives, higher usage of waste heat recovery system/solar power, and greater use of alternative fuels), which will help to improve the cost structure and achieve its aim of becoming carbon negative by 2040.

We estimate Dalmia Bharat to clock a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 11%/22%/ 29% over FY23-25. We have not included the proposed acquisition of JP assets in our assumptions.

Dalmia Bharat is a long-term play, backed by: