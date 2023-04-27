Dalmia Bharat Q4 Review - Variable Costs Remain A Challenge, But Relief Expected In H1 FY24: Motilal Oswal
Enters into definitive agreements with JPA for remaining capacities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.’s Q4 Ebitda came in at Rs 7.1 billion versus estimated Rs 6.8 billion and Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 955 versus estimated Rs 910. Profit after tax (adjusted profit after tax for exceptional gain and minority interest) came in at Rs 3.0 billion versus estimated Rs 2.8 billion.
The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the remaining cement assets (clinker/cement capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per annum/4.2 mtpa) from JP group.
Earlier in Q3 FY23, it signed an agreement to acquire clinker/cement capacity of 3.3 mtpa/5.2 mtpa from the group.
We largely reiterate our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25. We have not factored in the JP group asset acquisition into our assumptions.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Review - Margin Expansion To Continue On Better Cost Efficiency: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.