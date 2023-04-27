Dalmia Bharat Q4 Review - Variable Costs Remain A Challenge, But Relief Expected In H1 FY24: Motilal Oswal

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.’s Q4 Ebitda came in at Rs 7.1 billion versus estimated Rs 6.8 billion and Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 955 versus estimated Rs 910. Profit after tax (adjusted profit after tax for exceptional gain and minority interest) came in at Rs 3.0 billion versus estimated Rs 2.8 billion.

The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the remaining cement assets (clinker/cement capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per annum/4.2 mtpa) from JP group.

Earlier in Q3 FY23, it signed an agreement to acquire clinker/cement capacity of 3.3 mtpa/5.2 mtpa from the group.

We largely reiterate our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25. We have not factored in the JP group asset acquisition into our assumptions.