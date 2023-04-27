Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Review - Margin Expansion To Continue On Better Cost Efficiency: Systematix

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.’s weak Q4 numbers were primarily due to-

muted realisations, sharply higher raw material costs on account of high-cost inventory, reduced comfort in freight costs, and lower operating leverage benefits, despite better volumes and waning energy costs.

Revenue at Rs 39.1 billion (up 15.7% YoY, up 16.6% QoQ) was 9.9% higher than our estimate. Volumes at 7.4 million tonne (up 12.1% YoY, up 17.5% QoQ) surpassed our estimate by 6.3%.

Blended realisation at Rs 5,286 (up 3.2% YoY and flattish QoQ) as compared to our estimate of Rs 5112. Ebitda/tonne at Rs 955 was down 7.7% YoY and 6.5% QoQ, below our estimate of Rs 1,047, mainly due to higher-than-expected costs.

Dalmia Bharat's reported adjusted profit after tax at Rs 2.23 billion (down 16.2% YoY, up 5.2% QoQ) fell 21% below our estimate. Although Q4 FY23 was a volume-driven quarter, demand was lower in March 2023, plus there were no meaningful price hikes (down by Rs 4/bag QoQ and Rs 2/bag month-on-month), whereby the company could pass on the input cost pressure.

We believe capacity ramp up by other regional players could lead to a tougher and competitive pricing scenario. As such, it could take few quarters for costs to normalise and for cement prices to rise.