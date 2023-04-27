Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Review - Margin Expansion To Continue On Better Cost Efficiency: Systematix
The company has signed a definite agreement to acquire Jaypee Group’s cement assets located in India’s centra, eastern regions.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.’s weak Q4 numbers were primarily due to-
muted realisations,
sharply higher raw material costs on account of high-cost inventory,
reduced comfort in freight costs, and
lower operating leverage benefits, despite better volumes and waning energy costs.
Revenue at Rs 39.1 billion (up 15.7% YoY, up 16.6% QoQ) was 9.9% higher than our estimate. Volumes at 7.4 million tonne (up 12.1% YoY, up 17.5% QoQ) surpassed our estimate by 6.3%.
Blended realisation at Rs 5,286 (up 3.2% YoY and flattish QoQ) as compared to our estimate of Rs 5112. Ebitda/tonne at Rs 955 was down 7.7% YoY and 6.5% QoQ, below our estimate of Rs 1,047, mainly due to higher-than-expected costs.
Dalmia Bharat's reported adjusted profit after tax at Rs 2.23 billion (down 16.2% YoY, up 5.2% QoQ) fell 21% below our estimate. Although Q4 FY23 was a volume-driven quarter, demand was lower in March 2023, plus there were no meaningful price hikes (down by Rs 4/bag QoQ and Rs 2/bag month-on-month), whereby the company could pass on the input cost pressure.
We believe capacity ramp up by other regional players could lead to a tougher and competitive pricing scenario. As such, it could take few quarters for costs to normalise and for cement prices to rise.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.