Dalmia Bharat Q2 Results Review - Profitability To Improve; Expansion To Support Future Growth: Dolat Capital
Next phase of expansion to support volume growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. reported Ebitda, Ebitda/ tonnn adjusted profit after tax inline, however volume, revenue and realisation below estimates.
Dalmia Bharat posted +6.0% YoY revenue to Rs 31.5 billion (-13.1% QoQ) primarily led by +6.6%/ -11.9% YoY/ QoQ in volume to 6.2 million tonne, which was partially offset by -0.6%/ -1.3% YoY/ QoQ in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,113.
Ebitda +55.4%/ -3.4% YoY/ QoQ to Rs 5.9 billion. Adjusted profit after tax sharply increased by 340.7% YoY to Rs1.2 billion in Q2 FY24 led by better operating performance.
We expect 12.9%/ 22.7%/ 34.3% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E led by 12.5%/ 16.8%/ 9.5% volume growth.
We maintain Ebitda for FY24E/ FY25E and introduce FY26E.
Stock has run up 20% since our last result update on July 21, 2023. Thus, we downgrade to 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 2,556 based on 12 times FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Check - High Pricing Optimism; Upcoming Festival Season To Be The Real Litmus Test: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.