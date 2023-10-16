Dalmia Bharat Q2 Results Review - Profitability To Improve; Expansion To Support Future Growth: Dolat Capital

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. reported Ebitda, Ebitda/ tonnn adjusted profit after tax inline, however volume, revenue and realisation below estimates.

Dalmia Bharat posted +6.0% YoY revenue to Rs 31.5 billion (-13.1% QoQ) primarily led by +6.6%/ -11.9% YoY/ QoQ in volume to 6.2 million tonne, which was partially offset by -0.6%/ -1.3% YoY/ QoQ in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,113.

Ebitda +55.4%/ -3.4% YoY/ QoQ to Rs 5.9 billion. Adjusted profit after tax sharply increased by 340.7% YoY to Rs1.2 billion in Q2 FY24 led by better operating performance.

We expect 12.9%/ 22.7%/ 34.3% revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E led by 12.5%/ 16.8%/ 9.5% volume growth.

We maintain Ebitda for FY24E/ FY25E and introduce FY26E.

Stock has run up 20% since our last result update on July 21, 2023. Thus, we downgrade to 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 2,556 based on 12 times FY26E.