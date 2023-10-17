Dalmia Bharat Q2 Results Review - Huge Capacity Expansion Plan In Place: Systematix

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.’s result was a mixed bag where revenue was below expectations while Ebitda/profit after tax was largely in line with expectations led by strong Ebitda/tonne.

Revenue stood at Rs 31.5 billion (+6.0% YoY, -13.1% QoQ) was 6.5% lower than our estimate led by lower-than-estimated volume and realisations.

Volumes rose 6.9% YoY to 6.2 million metric tonne (-11.0% QoQ). Marginally lower than our estimate of 6.4 mmt. Blended realisation came at Rs 5,079/mt which was down 0.8% YoY and 2.3% QoQ. However, a significant reduction in power and fule and freight costs led to a strong 46% jump in Ebitda/tonne, above our estimate.

Dalmia Bharat highlighted that they have taken a price hike of Rs 40-45/bag in the eastern and ~Rs 30/bag in the southern region, which they expect to sustain in the near to medium term.

Further, they are looking to spend Rs 65 billion in FY24 to add 3 mmt of capacity and looking to add another 3 mmt by FY26 to ~50 mmt.

With various sustainability efforts and strong balance sheet, we believe Dalmia Bharat has the right levers to sustain the competitive landscape.

We assume coverage with a 'Hold' rating with a target price of Rs 2,535 based on 13 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.

Key risks:

Demand destruction due to bag price increase, delay in capacity expansion, and fluctuating operating costs.