Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Review - Lukewarm Performance: Nirmal Bang
During the quarter, the company achieved milestones in its expansion strategy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s Ebitda/tonne came in at Rs 871 versus Rs 1,075 anticipated by us, representing 19% YoY decrease. Volume growth was somewhat sluggish, coming in at 7.0 million tonne (our estimate 7.09 million tonne), reflecting a roughly 13% YoY increase. The management projected double-digit volume growth for FY24. This is conceivable, but at the expense of pricing, premiumisation and the potential inability to withstand competitive intensity in its core markets.
The company's strengths will be evaluated in the Central region, where it has never previously operated. Can the region make up for the loss of market share in the East and become Ebitda-accretive?
According to our calculations, Dalmia Bharat has a clinker deficit; long-term clinker procurement from the open market may not be feasible. We expect forthcoming capacities to be supported by adequate clinker capacity.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on Dalmia Bharat and value the company at 12 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda with a revised target price of Rs 2,273.
We will closely monitor the company's performance in the coming quarters in terms of market share, pricing, and central region entry strategy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
