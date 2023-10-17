Dalmia Bharat, Karur Vysya Bank Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Dalmia remains among our top picks in the cement sector; Karur Vysya's continued investments to support growth momentum.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Dalmia Bharat - Costs cooling off drive margin; volume growth sub-par
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on Dalmia Bharat Ltd. with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,560/share (13 times its September-25E consolidated Ebitda).
We continue to like Dalmia for its healthy volume, margin, and comfortable balance sheet outlook. In Q2 FY24, Dalmia reported sub-par volume growth (+7% YoY) on market share loss in the east. However, unit Ebitda recovered Rs 85/metric tonne QoQ (up Rs 300/metric tonne YoY) to Rs 955/metric tonne, on cool-off in fuel and freight expenses.
We estimate the company to deliver 15% volume compound annual growth rate during FY23-26E, supported by ongoing expansions.
We estimate unit Ebitda will rebound to more than Rs 1,000/metric tonne H2 FY24 onwards, benefitting from fuel cost reductions, the rising share of green power, and op-lev gains (as utilisation rises). Dalmia remains among our top picks in the cement sector.
Karur Vysya Bank - Continued investments to support growth momentum
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. delivered an all-time high profit after tax, led by healthy loan growth (~16% YoY) and lower credit costs (0.7% annualised). Gross non-performing asset improved to 1.7% (-26 basis points QoQ), led by negative net slippages (-70 bps annualised as a % of advances).
Loan growth was steady across segments, driven by micro, small and medium enterprise (+19% YoY), loans against property (+65% YoY), housing (+18% YoY), and personal loan (+119% YoY).
Management continues to focus on retail deposit mobilisation while maintaining a steady-state growth strategy. With continued deposit repricing likely in the upcoming quarter, we see a limited upside to margins and negligible scope for operating leverage, given sustained investments in distribution and people, reflecting in an elevated opex-to-assets ratio.
We tweak our FY24E-25E earnings estimates by 3-4% each; maintain 'Add' with a revised target price of Rs 150 (1.2 times March-25 adjusted book value per share).
