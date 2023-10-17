Dalmia Bharat, Karur Vysya Bank Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Dalmia Bharat - Costs cooling off drive margin; volume growth sub-par

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on Dalmia Bharat Ltd. with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,560/share (13 times its September-25E consolidated Ebitda).

We continue to like Dalmia for its healthy volume, margin, and comfortable balance sheet outlook. In Q2 FY24, Dalmia reported sub-par volume growth (+7% YoY) on market share loss in the east. However, unit Ebitda recovered Rs 85/metric tonne QoQ (up Rs 300/metric tonne YoY) to Rs 955/metric tonne, on cool-off in fuel and freight expenses.

We estimate the company to deliver 15% volume compound annual growth rate during FY23-26E, supported by ongoing expansions.

We estimate unit Ebitda will rebound to more than Rs 1,000/metric tonne H2 FY24 onwards, benefitting from fuel cost reductions, the rising share of green power, and op-lev gains (as utilisation rises). Dalmia remains among our top picks in the cement sector.