Dalmia Bharat - Divestment Of Non-Core Asset Continues: Motilal Oswal
Company has entered into a binding agreement to sell entire 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories to Sarvapriya Healthcare.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. has entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd., an associate company, to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions, a promoter group company, for a total consideration of Rs 8 billion. This deal will be consummated within 30 days.
The consideration will be received as:
Rs 1.6 billion on deal completion, and
Rs 6.4 billion converted into non convertible debentures carrying a coupon of 8.5% per annum payable quarterly. NCDs are redeemable in two tranches of Rs 3.2 billion each, the first redeemable on or before December 31, 2023 and the second on or before September 30, 2024.
In January 2023, Dalmia Bharat sold its Indian refractories business to RHI Magnesita India through a share swap. RHI valued Dalmia Bharat’s Indian business at 24 times FY22 enterprise value/Ebitda. Accordingly, Dalmia Bharat's stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories was valued at Rs 8.9 billion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.