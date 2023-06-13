Dalmia Bharat - Building A Sustainable Future: Dolat Capital

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. continues to focus on capacity expansion and strengthen its market position in existing core markets as well as new geographies like Central and North. Powered by an aggressive expansion strategy, it is targeting to become a pan -India player by FY31.

Company’s focus remains on innovation and sustainability and has been investing in cutting -edge technologies, leveraging digitalisation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

It continues to have a strong focus on the environmental, social and governance benefits. Dalmia Bharat targets to become carbon negative by FY40 coupled with water positive ratio of 20 times by FY25 (versus 14 times in FY23).