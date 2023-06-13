Dalmia Bharat - Building A Sustainable Future: Dolat Capital
Dalmia Bharat targets to become carbon negative by FY40 coupled with water positive ratio of 20 times by FY25.
Dolat Capital Report
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. continues to focus on capacity expansion and strengthen its market position in existing core markets as well as new geographies like Central and North. Powered by an aggressive expansion strategy, it is targeting to become a pan -India player by FY31.
Company’s focus remains on innovation and sustainability and has been investing in cutting -edge technologies, leveraging digitalisation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
It continues to have a strong focus on the environmental, social and governance benefits. Dalmia Bharat targets to become carbon negative by FY40 coupled with water positive ratio of 20 times by FY25 (versus 14 times in FY23).
Financial Snapshot
Dalmia Bharat's revenue was up by 20.0% YoY to Rs 135.4 billion in FY23 led by 16.0%/ 3.4% YoY increase in volume/ realisation. Ebitda/tonne decreased by 17.7% YoY in FY2 3 to Rs 899 due to up 9.2% YoY in cost/ tonne to Rs 4 ,359, which was partially offset by up 3.4% in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,258. Adjusted profit after tax decreased by 23.9% YoY to Rs 6.3 billion in FY23 .
Market Presence
With a capacity of 38.6 million tonnes per annum as on March 2023 (41.1 mtpa presently) and a manufacturing footprint across 10 states, Dalmia Bharat is the country’s fourth largest cement manufacturing capacity. Dalmia Bharat has significant presence in Southern and Eastern India and by the end of FY24, company intends to establish presence in the Western, Central and Northern India.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
