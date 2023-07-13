Dalmia Bharat - Becoming A Pan-India Player Through Aggressive Capacity Expansion: Axis Securities
The recent signing of a definitive agreement to acquire JP assets will allow it to cater high-growth market of central India.
Axis Securities Report
Encouraging financial performance:
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s revenue in FY23 increased by a healthy 20% YoY to Rs 13,540 crore. Its sales volume, too, experienced robust growth of 15% during the year. The company’s average selling price (net of discount and taxes) in FY23 increased by 3.7% YoY.
Ebitda margins got impacted due to high costs:
During FY23, the group recorded Ebitda of Rs 2,316 crore (versus Rs 2,426 crore in the previous year), registering a decline of 4.5% over FY22. This was primarily on account of higher fuel prices which adversely impacted the variable cost of production.
Continued focus on producing and promoting blended cement:
In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, the company continued to focus on producing and promoting blended cement (84% of sales). It aims to produce 100% blended cement by FY26 and achieve a 100% transition to renewable energy by 2030.
Outlook and recommendation:
Dalmia Bharat is working to reach a cement grinding capacity of 110-130 million tonnes per annum by FY30-31 to become a pan-India player. The recent signing of a definitive agreement to acquire JP assets (acquisition underway) will allow the company to cater to the high-growth market of central India.
Apart from the ongoing expansion plan, the company has also announced capex to add capacity to its existing units in North East India (3.6 mtpa clinker and 2.4 mtpa grinding unit) to capture the rising cement demand in the region.
The government’s keen focus on infrastructure, low-cost affordable housing, and increasing real estate demand will keep cement demand at an elevated level moving ahead.
Given this, we expect the company to grow its volume /revenue /Ebitda /adjusted profit after tax at compound annual growth rate of 13%/15%/17%/26% over FY22-FY25E.
The stock is currently trading at 12 times and 10 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value /Ebitda.
We value the company at 11 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,230/share, implying an upside potential of 8% from the current market price. We hence change our rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.
