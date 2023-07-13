Dalmia Bharat - Becoming A Pan-India Player Through Aggressive Capacity Expansion: Axis Securities

Encouraging financial performance:

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s revenue in FY23 increased by a healthy 20% YoY to Rs 13,540 crore. Its sales volume, too, experienced robust growth of 15% during the year. The company’s average selling price (net of discount and taxes) in FY23 increased by 3.7% YoY.

Ebitda margins got impacted due to high costs:

During FY23, the group recorded Ebitda of Rs 2,316 crore (versus Rs 2,426 crore in the previous year), registering a decline of 4.5% over FY22. This was primarily on account of higher fuel prices which adversely impacted the variable cost of production.

Continued focus on producing and promoting blended cement:

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, the company continued to focus on producing and promoting blended cement (84% of sales). It aims to produce 100% blended cement by FY26 and achieve a 100% transition to renewable energy by 2030.