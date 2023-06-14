Dairy Sector - Negligible Correlation Between Milk Production And Monsoon Deficiency Says ICICI Securities
Considering the strong return ratios and growth potential, we remain positive on the dairy sector.
ICICI Securities Report
Over FY1992-2022, milk production has grown every year irrespective of deficient or excess rainfall. We note production has increased even in those years when monsoon deficiency was higher than 15%.
The correlation coefficient between monsoon deficiency and milk production is just 0.17 over FY1992-2022. Key reasons are-
there are steady investments in cattle feed as well as improvement in breed of cattle in India,
cattle population is growing at ~1.5% per annum and
farmers tend to invest more in cattle rearing during weak monsoon years as they fear lower agri (farming) income.
However, we believe there is only one potential concern of higher food-grain prices which may inflate cattle feed prices and result in higher milk procurement prices for dairy companies.
We remain positive on dairy sector due to strong return ratios across cycles and likely recovery in H2 FY24 and beyond.
