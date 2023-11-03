Dabur Q2 Results Review - Steady Growth, Margin Performance; Rural-Urban Gap Reducing: Systematix

Dabur India Ltd.’s numbers were in-line with our expectations with revenue growth of 7.3% YoY and domestic volume growth of 3% (5% excluding beverages).

Strong growth came from international business which grew 23.6% followed by mid-single digit growth in healthcare and home and personal care segments offset by a 7% decline in food and beverage.

Sharp gross margin expansion of 295 basis points led by softening of inflation and superior segment mix was invested in higher advertising and promotion spends (up 42.6% YoY) and Rs 360 million legal costs on the U.S. entity litigation resulted in Ebitda margin expansion of only 51 bps to 20.6%.