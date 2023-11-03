Dabur Q2 Results Review - H2 Earnings Expectation Robust; Upgrade To 'Buy': Yes Securities
On margins, Dabur is now aiming to deliver slightly better than the earlier FY24 target of 19.5%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Dabur India Ltd. Q2 FY24 performance was largely in-line with expectation. Even after taking a hit from ‘Namaste’s’ legal cost regarding litigation, it has delivered 20.6% Ebitda margin.
In H2 FY24, management is targeting to deliver high single-digit to low double-digit growth.
On margins, Dabur is now aiming to deliver slightly better than the earlier FY24 target of 19.5%.
In terms of the lawsuit on one of Dabur’s step-down subsidiary - Namaste, the management has assured that legal cost will be minimal (it was Rs 360 million in Q1, expected to be Rs 200 million in Q2 and lower amount quarter after quarter), revenue impact is also low as portfolio contributes less than 1% of revenues (U.S. relaxer revenues contributes even lower) and also continues to believe that there is no merit to the claims. It will remain an overhang as litigations are usually long drawn.
There is valuation comfort post recent correction, this along with visibility of better earnings going forward makes us upgrade the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' earlier with a revised target price of Rs 640.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.