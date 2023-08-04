Dabur Q1 Results Review - Sharp, Swift Recovery: ICICI Securities

Dabur India Ltd. reported healthy volume-led (3% YoY) revenue performance (9% YoY – excluding Badshah), driven by a sharp recovery in healthcare business (led by digestive and over-the-counter) and 11% YoY revenue growth in home and personal care.

We liked the strong volumedriven performance in oral care (8% YoY versus 2.5% category growth) in HPC. Unseasonal rain significantly impacted the revenue performance in Glucose and Beverages portfolio.

However, execution driven performance in Badshah (24%YoY revenue) by leveraging Dabur’s distribution network appears exciting.

Continued recovery in rural (4% volume growth) is positive. Moderation in input cost drove gross margin expansion but were reinvested towards higher media spend (30% YoY).

Management has guided to maintain operating margins by managing ad-spends (at 8-9%). Maintain 'Add'.