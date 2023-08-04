Dabur Q1 Results Review - Sharp, Swift Recovery: ICICI Securities
Sharp recovery in value and volume growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Dabur India Ltd. reported healthy volume-led (3% YoY) revenue performance (9% YoY – excluding Badshah), driven by a sharp recovery in healthcare business (led by digestive and over-the-counter) and 11% YoY revenue growth in home and personal care.
We liked the strong volumedriven performance in oral care (8% YoY versus 2.5% category growth) in HPC. Unseasonal rain significantly impacted the revenue performance in Glucose and Beverages portfolio.
However, execution driven performance in Badshah (24%YoY revenue) by leveraging Dabur’s distribution network appears exciting.
Continued recovery in rural (4% volume growth) is positive. Moderation in input cost drove gross margin expansion but were reinvested towards higher media spend (30% YoY).
Management has guided to maintain operating margins by managing ad-spends (at 8-9%). Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.