Dabur Q1 Results Review - Positive Outlook Keep Us Optimistic On Near Term: Yes Securities
Going forward, Dabur expects volume growth to be better in domestic business as rural demand recovery signs are already visible.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Dabur India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 performance was in-line with expectation as indicated in the pre-quarterly update. But the big takeaway from earnings was the positive commentary on near term growth and margin outlook.
Going forward, Dabur expects volume growth to be better in the domestic business as rural demand recovery signs are already visible. This will be well supported by investment behind power brands as well as innovations.
Even on international business, moderation of inflation and distribution changes will lead to double digit growth for the fiscal. Improving gross margin profile, due to benign raw material, gives enough ammunition to aggressively invest in advertising and promotion in near term and also deliver Ebitda margin in the band of 19-20% for FY24.
We continue to maintain our 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 625 (Rs 590 earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dabur Q1 Results Review - Growth Coming Back Gradually; Margin Normalisation To Take More Time: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.