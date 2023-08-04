Dabur Q1 Results Review - Inline; Improving Narrative: Motilal Oswal
Dabur continues to grow and gain share despite persistent challenges in key categories.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dabur India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was broadly in line with our estimates in all aspects. It reported volume growth in both rural and urban markets, with an increase in distribution reach and market share.
Home and personal care and healthcare showed moderation in raw material inflation, while the food inflation remained high. It led gross profit margin expansion of 70 basis point YoY. With increase in media spending, Ebitda margin remains flat at 19.3%.
Allied with synergies in the healthcare portfolio, it expects to achieve double-digit consolidated sales growth in FY24. Badshah masala (grew 24%) addition to foods portfolio adding the growth momentum.
Dabur has shown the rural recovery ahead of industry, and nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural markets, which will boost growth momentum.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 at 50 times FY25E earnings per share.
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
