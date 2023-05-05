Dabur India, TVS Motors, Tata Power, Cholamandalam, KEC International Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Cholamandalam Investment - Spectacular execution raises the bar

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. reported a stellar quarter with profit and loss outcomes significantly ahead of our estimates on the back of an extraordinary surge in assets under management growth (+38.5% YoY), 20 bps reflation in net interest margins (7.8%), and improving asset quality.

It maintained its strong disbursal momentum (+65% YoY; +20% QoQ), led by a contribution from across product segments. The management remains upbeat about growth prospects despite a high base with increased portfolio diversification (share of vehicle finance at 63%) and increasing penetration of non-vehicle segments in existing branches.