Dabur India - Subdued Rural; High Base Cut Revenue Growth In Q3: Centrum Broking

Dabur India Ltd. in its exchange filing last week said that it witnessed pressure on consumption across categories due to continuous challenges in rural market on the back of higher inflationary pressure, however early signs of recovery have been visible.

We note, in Q3 FY22 Dabur to report low to mid-single digit revenue growth of 4.3% (our estimate) whereas volume growth would be flat.

Foods and beverages would see some moderation on account of early onset of the festive season. Healthcare is expected to report modest growth despite high base in Q3 FY22 whist home and personal care is expected to report high single digit growth over three year compound annual growth rate.

International business is expected to register double digit revenue growth in constant currency. High impact of input costs saw cost pressure and expects the short term impact of 200-250 basis points on operating margins.