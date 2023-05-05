Dabur India Q4 Results Review - Weak On All Fronts; Both Volumes, Margins To Improve Hereon: Systematix

Dabur India Ltd. reported a muted set of numbers with revenue growth of 6.4% YoY, domestic volume growth of 1%, margin decline of 270 basis points and adjusted profit after tax decline of 20.7% YoY.

Key reasons for the weakness were lesser inventory loading/down stocking due to unseasonal rains, sluggish growth in Dabur’s home and personal care categories, high base in healthcare, significant deterioration in category and pack mix, currency devaluation in international business and a few one-off expenses.

Key quarter takeaways are: