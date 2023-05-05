Dabur India Q4 Results Review - Margins Likely Hit Trough; Full Rural Recovery Necessary: Motilal Oswal
Despite near-term challenges, Dabur India remains a good play on the incipient but gradual rural demand recovery theme.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Dabur India Ltd.'s revenue was in line with our estimates in Q4 FY23. Volumes grew ~1% versus our expectation of 5%. Rural markets remained lackluster; however, the management witnessed some green shoots at the end of the quarter.
Ebitda margin contracted 270 basis points YoY to 15.3%, the lowest in the last 35 quarters. It was affected by an adverse product mix, a step-up in media spends and one-off expenses to the tune of Rs 250-300 million.
It seems margin has hit the trough; however, a recovery to 20% Ebitda margin would be gradual as most of the gains from the gross margin expansion would be invested back in media spends.
Despite near-term challenges, Dabur India (with nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural) remains a good play on the incipient but gradual rural demand recovery theme.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.