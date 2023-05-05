Dabur India Q4 Results Review - Inferior Product Mix, Currency Impact Margins: ICICI Direct
Dabur India would increase advertisement spend to support new products communication in turn volume growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Dabur India Ltd. reported 6.4% sales growth led entirely by pricing growth.
Domestic sale was up 4.7% YoY, led by strong growth in food and beverages. Ebitda was at Rs 409.8 crore, down 9.6% YoY, with margins at 15.3%. Consequent adjusted profit after tax was down 22.8% at Rs 292.8 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
The decline in commodity prices would help improve the rural demand scenario. Dabur India would increase advertisement spend to support new products communication in turn volume growth.
The company is targeting doubling sales of food and beverage category to Rs 4000 crore in the next five years through extension of existing brands in fruit drinks, homemade and acquired Badshah brand. The company would be entering fizz space in beverage category
Rural distribution expanded to one lakh villages. Increasing direct distribution reach and e-commerce presence to support under-penetrated categories.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dabur India Q4 Results Review - Weak On All Fronts; Both Volumes, Margins To Improve Hereon: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.