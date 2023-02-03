Dabur India Q3 Results Review - Rural Revival Holds Key To Re-Rating: Prabhudas Lilladher
We believe Dabur is a formidable play on growth revival in rural India given ~45% contribution to overall sales.
Prabhudas Lilldher Report
Dabur India Ltd.’s Q3 results showed 3% decline in volumes while profits were in-line led by 24% lower ad spends. We remain optimistic on Dabur given-
visibility of green shoots in rural India,
peaked out input costs,
market share gains in key categories,
expected ramp up in fruit based drinks and Badshah Masala in coming periods.
We believe sustained innovation and launches in core segments like healthcare, food and beverages, oral care has the potential to accelerate growth in coming quarters.
