Dabur India Q3 Results Review - Marginal Beat: Axis Securities
We believe near-term challenges for Dabur are behind us as demand recovery in rural areas is likely on the cards.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Dabur India Ltd.’s consolidated revenue grew 3.4% YoY to Rs 3,043 crore, with its domestic business growing by 3% (volume declined 3% YoY) on account of delayed winter and weak rural demand.
International business grew 14% YoY (in constant currency terms). The management highlighted that the delayed winter coupled with higher rae material inflation impacted the overall mix as well as the company’s gross margins which stood at 45.5% (down 283 bps YoY).
Ebitda margins declined 128 basis points YoY to 20% and profit after tax came in at Rs 476 crore, up 1% YoY.
Health care business grew 3% YoY, impacted largely by health supplements and over-the-counter; home and personal care grew 2% YoY, impacted by the skin and hair oil portfolio; food and beverage grew 6% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On Dabur India's Q3 FY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.