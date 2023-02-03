Dabur India Q3 Results Review - Marginal Beat: Axis Securities

Dabur India Ltd.’s consolidated revenue grew 3.4% YoY to Rs 3,043 crore, with its domestic business growing by 3% (volume declined 3% YoY) on account of delayed winter and weak rural demand.

International business grew 14% YoY (in constant currency terms). The management highlighted that the delayed winter coupled with higher rae material inflation impacted the overall mix as well as the company’s gross margins which stood at 45.5% (down 283 bps YoY).

Ebitda margins declined 128 basis points YoY to 20% and profit after tax came in at Rs 476 crore, up 1% YoY.

Health care business grew 3% YoY, impacted largely by health supplements and over-the-counter; home and personal care grew 2% YoY, impacted by the skin and hair oil portfolio; food and beverage grew 6% YoY.