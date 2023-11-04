Dabur India Q2 Results Review - Inline Results; Rural Recovery Awaited: Nirmal Bang
Dabur India expect volume and sales growth to recover in H2 FY24, led by a low base and the festive season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
There is no material change to our earnings per share forecasts of Dabur India Ltd. as results were in line and commentary was as expected. Our Ebitda margin forecast of ~20% in FY24 is slightly higher than management’s guidance of ~19.5%.
We admire the aggression that Dabur has exhibited in recent years, but results have been mixed, thus making the stock an underperformer vis-a-vis peers in the past four years, which is not surprising as four-year and five-year EPS growth ending FY24E has been muted in the mid-single digit range.
As we had highlighted in our analyst meet note in September 2023, we await the results from the strategic changes initiated by the new healthcare business head who joined earlier this year.
For now, the fair valuation of ~43 times FY25E EPS has led us to maintain 'Accumulate' rating.
Even as we maintain our target multiple of 45 imes, we roll forward to Sepember-25E EPS from June-25 earlier, resulting in a target price of Rs 600.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.