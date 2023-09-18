Dabur India - Expansion Into Adjacencies Through Power Platform To Drive Faster Growth: ICICI Securities
Redefine core for younger India.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The theme for Dabur India Ltd.'s analyst meet was ‘portfolio enhancement’. It provided a strategy to redefine core for younger India (stronger scientific claims, new-age formats, aspirational packaging) while boosting the total addressable market by expanding into adjacencies through power platforms.
In our view, its power platform strategy appears to increase business complexity (a key concern for consensus) which Dabur intends to manage through its organisational strengths.
Driving premiumisation is unlikely to be an easy journey for Dabur (middle class and rural India positioned). In the short term, Mohit Malhotra (Chief Executive Officer) spoke about consistent rural recovery and urban demand getting stronger with improving gross margin being partially reinvested into ad spends. Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.