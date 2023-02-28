Cyient - The Proposed Listing Of The Design Led Manufacturing May Lead To Value Unlocking: HDFC Securities
Cyient DLM has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 740 crore through an IPO.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Cyient Ltd. offers niche products and process engineering services in domains such as transportation (aerospace and railway), communication, utilities, semiconductors etc. Cyient has also developed design-led-manufacturing business to impart system integration and prototyping capabilities in engineering services and it provides design-to-production solutions to its clients.
Company specialises in engineering, DLM, network engineering operations, IT service management, data management, geospatial solutions, big data consulting, Internet of things/mark to market and advanced analytics.
Cyient’s focus on large deals, client mining, strong relationship with clients, healthy order book and timely acquisitions to support its product solutions profile could result in healthy revenue trajectory in coming years.
This, coupled with recovery in aerospace division and healthy deal pipeline in DLM bodes well for revenue growth.
Cyient DLM Ltd. has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 740 crore through an initial public offering. The initial share sale is purely a fresh issue of equity share with no offer for sale component. The proposed listing of the DLM (DRHP filed) may lead to value unlocking.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
MapMyIndia - Marquee Client Base; Asset Light Model, New Orders To Command Premium Valuations: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.