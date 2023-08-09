Cyient - Strong Deal Momentum, Recovery In Vertical To Drive Growth: HDFC Securities

Cyient Ltd. offers niche products and process engineering services in domains such as transportation (aerospace and railway), communication, utilities, semiconductors etc.

Cyient has also developed design led manufacturing business to impart system integration and prototyping capabilities in engineering services and it provides design-to-production solutions to its clients.

Cyient’s focus on large deals, client mining, strong relationship with clients, healthy order book and timely acquisitions to support its product solutions profile could result in healthy revenue trajectory in coming years.

This, coupled with recovery in aerospace division and healthy deal pipeline in DLM bodes well for revenue growth.