Cyient - Recent Stock Run Up Largely Captures Growth Momentum; Expensive Valuation Limits Upside: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Cyient Ltd. offers engineering and development services to aerospace and defence, transportation, energy and utility, communication and others.
Cyient reported strong Q4 results. Consolidated services grew 3.2% QoQ in constant currency terms with organic contribution of 2.6%.
Normalised group Ebit margins at 14.2% while services margins at 15.1%, up 117 basis points QoQ but down 27 bps YoY. Order intake declined 10.3% QoQ to $212.7 million.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Recovery in transportation vertical, continued order book and large deals will likely help in achieving growth guidance of 15-20% for FY24 in services.
Organisation restructuring and subsequent management re-alignment will likely help in value unlocking for both services and design led manufacturing.
Strategic buyout a multi-year arrangement with an auto major.
