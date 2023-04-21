Cyient Q4 Results Review - Tailwind From Aerospace Cycle: IDBI Capital
The growth in revenues is expected to be driven by strong double digit growth in aerospace, communication, inorganic contribution.
IDBI Capital Report
Cyient Ltd. reported strong organic growth in services revenues in Q4 FY23 led by transport vertical. Going forward, the company has guided services revenue growth of 15-20% and 100-200 basis points improvement in margins.
We have conservatively built in revenue growth of 17% due to macro uncertainty and possible delay in revenue conversion.
The growth in revenues is expected to be driven by strong double digit growth in aerospace, communication and inorganic contribution.
Further, we have taken lower end of margin expansion of ~100 bps improvement in services margins. Despite this conservative assumption our earnings per share has been upgraded by 5% in FY25E.
