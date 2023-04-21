Cyient Q4 Results Review - Strong Recovery; Improved Vertical Outlook: Axis Securities

In Q4 FY23, Cyient Ltd. reported robust results with revenue for the quarter standing at Rs 1,751.4 crore, up 8.2% QoQ and 48.3% YoY. The company’s operating margins improved by 136 basis points QoQ to 14.2%. The Services’ operating margins grew by 60 bps QoQ to 13.7%, led by efficient execution during the quarter as well as currency translation.

Cyient’s net profit for Q4FY23 stood at Rs 565 crore, registering a growth of 8.2% YoY. The management expects overall revenue growth in FY24 to improve to the range of 15%-20% which is indeed strong given the prevailing challenging times. This would be driven by communications growth (led by Network Transformation), energy and utilities (benefiting from the IG partner's acquisition), and transportation growth (led by the rail segment).

The deal pipeline continues to look healthy at $217 million. Outlook From the long-term perspective, we believe Cyient is a better engineering research and development player with an improved outlook and better deal wins.

The recent recovery is long-term and sustainable over two to three years perspective. However, rising concern over uncertainties from the large economies and supply-side constraints may create uncertainties over the growth prospects of the company.