Cyient Q4 Results Review - Momentum Remains Strong; Robust Outlook For FY24: Motilal Oswal

Cyient Ltd. reported Q4 FY23 revenue growth of 6.6% QoQ in constant currency, beating our estimate of 5.4% QoQ CC. Growth was largely driven by the consolidated service business (up 3.2% CC QoQ). Design led manufacturing grew ~26.5% QoQ versus our estimate of 24.2% growth.

Q4 growth was led by the transportation vertical (up 12.9% QoQ CC), followed by sustainability (3.1% QoQ CC). Growth in connectivity (3.3% QoQ CC) and new growth areas (0.8% QoQ CC) remained weak.

The normalised operating margin on the consolidated services came in at 15.1%, while group margin came in at 14.3%, up 140 bps QoQ and beating our estimate by 60 bpd QoQ.

Overall, from a macro standpoint, the business outlook remained strong with no material impact on the business units, except for few sub-segments. All growth engines are firing well for Cyient. Aerospace, communication, mining and auto are expected to deliver double-digit growth, while other segments are on the verge of recovery and should incrementally contribute to its overall growth in FY24E.