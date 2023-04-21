Cyient Q4 Results Review - Momentum Remains Strong; Robust Outlook For FY24: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Cyient Ltd. reported Q4 FY23 revenue growth of 6.6% QoQ in constant currency, beating our estimate of 5.4% QoQ CC. Growth was largely driven by the consolidated service business (up 3.2% CC QoQ). Design led manufacturing grew ~26.5% QoQ versus our estimate of 24.2% growth.
Q4 growth was led by the transportation vertical (up 12.9% QoQ CC), followed by sustainability (3.1% QoQ CC). Growth in connectivity (3.3% QoQ CC) and new growth areas (0.8% QoQ CC) remained weak.
The normalised operating margin on the consolidated services came in at 15.1%, while group margin came in at 14.3%, up 140 bps QoQ and beating our estimate by 60 bpd QoQ.
Overall, from a macro standpoint, the business outlook remained strong with no material impact on the business units, except for few sub-segments. All growth engines are firing well for Cyient. Aerospace, communication, mining and auto are expected to deliver double-digit growth, while other segments are on the verge of recovery and should incrementally contribute to its overall growth in FY24E.
