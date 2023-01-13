Cyient Q3 Results Review - Good Delivery, Improving Outlook: Motilal Oswal
The deal pipeline remains healthy, adding to confidence in management’s guidance of delivering better service revenue growth in Q4
Motilal Oswal Report
Cyient Ltd. reported Q3 FY23 revenue growth of 13.4% QoQ in constant currency, largely coming through the full-quarter consolidation of Citec. Excluding the inorganic impact, its services business grew by 3.7% QoQ CC versus our estimates of 3.1% QoQ.
Design led manufacturing grew by 22.8% QoQ, beating our estimate of 18.1% QoQ growth.
Q3 growth was led by aerospace and defence, energy and utility verticals, up 10.2%, 5.8% and 4.6% QoQ, respectively. Communications remained muted. Rail/consulting stayed weak, declining 4.6%/7.8% QoQ. Management has maintained FY23 organic revenue growth guidance of 13-15% in CC terms.
The normalised Ebit margin stood at 12.9%, up 100 basis points QoQ, beating our estimate of 50 bp improvement. Cyient has maintained its FY23 Ebit margin guidance of 13-14%.
