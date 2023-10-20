Cyient Q2 Results Review - Aerospace, Defence Key Growth Drivers: IDBI Capital

Cyient Ltd. reported subdued Q2 FY24 services growth due to macro and seasonal weakness. Going forward, the company has guided services revenue growth of 15-20% growth for FY24E with bias towards lower end of the guidance.

Cyient has seen 40% YoY growth in order book and expects H2 to be better than H1. We have also revised our revenue estimates upwards by 1.4% and 1.6% for FY24E and FY25E based on traction in aerospace and sustainability segment.

In addition, we expect margins to improve by 224 basis points and 22 bps to 14.6% and 14.9% led by healthy revenue growth and cost optimisation measures.

This has led to earnings per share upgrade of 2.5% and 3.2% for FY24E and FY25E.

Hence we revise our target price upwards from Rs 1,705 to Rs1,915 (25 times FY25E EPS). However, considering recent run up in price we downgrade the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.