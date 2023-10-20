Cyient Q2 Results Review - Aerospace, Defence Key Growth Drivers: IDBI Capital
Defence is seeing uptrend led by recent developments, F35 upgrades.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Cyient Ltd. reported subdued Q2 FY24 services growth due to macro and seasonal weakness. Going forward, the company has guided services revenue growth of 15-20% growth for FY24E with bias towards lower end of the guidance.
Cyient has seen 40% YoY growth in order book and expects H2 to be better than H1. We have also revised our revenue estimates upwards by 1.4% and 1.6% for FY24E and FY25E based on traction in aerospace and sustainability segment.
In addition, we expect margins to improve by 224 basis points and 22 bps to 14.6% and 14.9% led by healthy revenue growth and cost optimisation measures.
This has led to earnings per share upgrade of 2.5% and 3.2% for FY24E and FY25E.
Hence we revise our target price upwards from Rs 1,705 to Rs1,915 (25 times FY25E EPS). However, considering recent run up in price we downgrade the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.