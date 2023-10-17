Cyient DLM Q2 Results Review - Robust Revenue Growth Momentum Continues: Motilal Oswal

Cyient DLM Ltd., being an integrated electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider in the rapidly growing critical end-user industries, is likely to capture its share of the pie on the back of its strong core competencies and high technical capabilities.

Going ahead, we expect Cyient DLM to sustain its growth momentum, aided by:

strong order book coupled with healthy order inflows; high customer stickiness; and strong promoter heritage.

We estimate Cyient DLM to report a compound annual growth rate of 41%/46%/ 83% in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax over FY23-26.

We maintain our FY24/FY25/FY26 earnings per share estimates and retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 (35 times FY26 EPS).