Cyient DLM Q2 Results Review - Robust Revenue Growth Momentum Continues: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Cyient DLM Ltd., being an integrated electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider in the rapidly growing critical end-user industries, is likely to capture its share of the pie on the back of its strong core competencies and high technical capabilities.
Going ahead, we expect Cyient DLM to sustain its growth momentum, aided by:
strong order book coupled with healthy order inflows;
high customer stickiness; and
strong promoter heritage.
We estimate Cyient DLM to report a compound annual growth rate of 41%/46%/ 83% in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax over FY23-26.
We maintain our FY24/FY25/FY26 earnings per share estimates and retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 (35 times FY26 EPS).
Unfavorable business mix hurts margins
Cyient DLM's consolidated revenue grew 72% YoY to Rs 2.9 billion in Q2 FY24, led by strong traction in the Aerospace and Defense vertical.
The order book declined to Rs 22.9 billion as of Q2 FY24 from Rs 24.3 billion as of FY23, mainly due to business seasonality (major orders are expected in H2, primarily in Aerospace and defense).
Ebitda margins declined 580 basis points YoY primarily due to 560 bp decline in gross margins. The decline was mainly attributable to unfavorable business mix (higher share of low margin contract being executed during the quarter) and one-off Purchase Price Variance gains in Q2 FY23 (wherein company secured raw material at lower cost due to bulk procurement).
Employee/other expenses as % of sales stood at 9.1%/3.6% versus 7.6%/4.8% in Q2 FY23. The company’s focus on beefing up the management team resulted in higher employee costs.
Ebitda was flat at Rs 235 million in Q2 FY24.
Adjusted profit after tax grew 2.1 times YoY to Rs 147 million on the back of high other income of Rs 93 million in Q2 FY24.
For H1 FY24, revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 50%/24%/49% YoY to Rs 5.1 billion/Rs 435 million/Rs 200 million.
Operating cash outflow for H1 FY24 stood at Rs 1.8 billion (versus cash inflow of Rs 43 million/Rs 521 million in H1 FY23/FY23) due to increased working capital requirement (impact of business seasonality).
