Cyient DLM IPO - Investment Rationale, Business Strategies, Strengths, Risks, Financials: HDFC Securities

Cyient DLM Ltd. is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

It has over 22 years of experience in developing high mix, low-to-medium volume highly complex systems. It is a qualified supplier to global original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defence, medical technology and industrial sectors. ‘low volume, high mix’ is a type of a contract manufacturing setup which typically has a very high emphasis on quality and customisation which changes according to the requirements of the customer.