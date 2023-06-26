Cyient DLM IPO - Electronic Manufacturing Services Player Backed By A Strong Promoter: Geojit

Cyient DLM Ltd. is an integrated electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance. Cyient DLM’s solutions primarily comprise the manufacture of:

printed circuit board assembly, cable harnesses, and box builds, which are used in safety-critical systems in aerospace and defence, medical, industrial and railways.

Incorporated in 1993, Cyient DLM leverages the design capabilities of the promoter, Cyient, a leading engineering services provider with over three decades of domain expertise providing engineering and design solutions.

The EMS industry in India is expecting rapid growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 32.5% between FY22 and FY27. It is projected that by 2026, India's EMS industry will contribute 7% ($80 billion) to the global EMS market.

Cyient DLM enjoys long-term relationships with marquee customers such as Honeywell Automation Ltd., Thales Global Services, ABB India Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Molbio Diagnostics, having had an average relationship of over 11 years.

They have three manufacturing facilities spread across Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and have a robust order book of Rs 2,432.5 crore as of March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, they had total borrowings of Rs 314.5 crore and a debt/equity ratio of 1.8 in FY23. Post-IPO, the debt will be minimal, which will reduce financial costs and increase earnings in the future.

Cyient DLM’s revenue has increased from Rs 628 crore in FY21 to Rs 832 crore in FY23 at a CAGR of 15%. The net profit of the company has increased at a CAGR of 64% from Rs 11.8 crore to Rs 31.7 crore during the same period, with a net profit margin currently standing at 3.8%.

Cyient DLM undertook a pre-IPO placement of 40,75,471 equity shares to Amansa Investments (holds 8.7% in Promoter Cyient) at a price of Rs 265 apiece, amounting to Rs 108 crore.

Cyient DLM has plans for inorganic expansion in key geographies, particularly in North America, to build greater geographical proximity with some of its key clients, utilising Rs 70 crore from the net proceeds in the next three years.

At the upper price band of Rs 265, Cyient DLM is available at P/E of 66.2 times (FY23), aligning with industry peers' valuations. The electronics industry in India is poised for growth, supported by government initiatives like Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, and the China plus one strategy adopted by original equipment manufacturers. Cyient DLM has a bright future ahead considering its robust order book, reduced debt post IPO and strong promoter backing augurs well for the company.

We assign a 'Subscribe' rating for the issue on a short to medium term basis.