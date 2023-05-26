Cummins India Q4 Results - Strong Performance; Eye On CPCB-IV Transition: Prabhudas Lilladher
Cummins India reported a strong revenue growth of 29% and Ebitda margins expansion of 309 basis points year-on-year to 16.9%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Cummins India reported a strong revenue growth of 29% and Ebitda margins expansion of 309 basis points year-on-year to 16.9% partly due to prudent cost management. Cummins is witnessing strong pre-buying traction, ahead of implementation of CPCB-IV norms from July 1, 2023.
Domestic demand remains strong from segments such as data center, infrastructure, hospitality, hotels and manufacturing. While on exports front management expects to continue its steady growth driven by new product launches and upgrading existing product across geographies.
However, despite strong demand scenario, management has refrained from giving the guidance for fiscal 2024, owing to uncertainty arising from supply chain constraint and implementation of CPCB-IV norms. About 80% of domestic Powergen business falls under CPCB-IV norms.
We remain positive on Cummins given product readiness for CPCB-IV norms, continued momentum in exports market and technology driven product launch. We revise our estimates by 2.5% for FY25, on back of strong demand outlook and expected better margin from CPCB-IV products.
We maintain Accumulate rating on stock with revised target price of Rs1,750 from Rs1,708 earlier.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.