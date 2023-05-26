Cummins India Q4 Results - Strong Performance; Eye On CPCB-IV Transition: Prabhudas Lilladher

Cummins India reported a strong revenue growth of 29% and Ebitda margins expansion of 309 basis points year-on-year to 16.9% partly due to prudent cost management. Cummins is witnessing strong pre-buying traction, ahead of implementation of CPCB-IV norms from July 1, 2023.

Domestic demand remains strong from segments such as data center, infrastructure, hospitality, hotels and manufacturing. While on exports front management expects to continue its steady growth driven by new product launches and upgrading existing product across geographies.

However, despite strong demand scenario, management has refrained from giving the guidance for fiscal 2024, owing to uncertainty arising from supply chain constraint and implementation of CPCB-IV norms. About 80% of domestic Powergen business falls under CPCB-IV norms.

We remain positive on Cummins given product readiness for CPCB-IV norms, continued momentum in exports market and technology driven product launch. We revise our estimates by 2.5% for FY25, on back of strong demand outlook and expected better margin from CPCB-IV products.

We maintain Accumulate rating on stock with revised target price of Rs1,750 from Rs1,708 earlier.