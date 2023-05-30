Cummins India Q4 Results Review - Stellar Performance: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Cummins India (Cummins) reported a strong set of numbers for Q4FY23 with sales at Rs19bn (up 29% YoY). EBITDA margin expanded by ~290bps YoY leading to EBITDA / PAT growth of 56% / 67% YoY to Rs3.2bn / Rs3.2bn respectively. Management has guided for a strong pre-buy of gensets (up to 800kVA) in the approach to CPCB 4+ norms coming into effect 1st Jul’23 onward. The resultant price hike is likely to be in the range of 20-50%. Company is ready with products complying with CPCB 4+ norms and can roll them out when needed.
Growth remains strong in the domestic end-user markets such as data centres, infrastructure, hospitality, hotels and manufacturing in addition to revival in commercial and residential real estate. Exports witnessed mixed demand as sales dropped in Latin America and APAC regions while the Middle East and Europe performed well. Despite signs of a slowdown, management anticipates export growth to continue in FY24 thanks to its fit-to-market product strategy. We expect Cummins’ distribution business to thrive as gensets complying with CPCB4+ norms require specialised servicing and maintenance.
Management aspires to achieve revenue growth at 2x GDP growth and a 100bps YoY margin expansion. We raise our earnings estimates by 7%/10% for FY24E/FY25E on higher margin expansion and other income. We raise the target price to Rs1,736 (from: Rs1,570). Retain HOLD.
