Cummins India Q3 Results Review - Strong Outperformance; Margins Expand: Prabhudas Lilladher
Revenue growth of 25.7% YoY was driven by strong domestic and export sales.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Cummins India Ltd. reported robust revenue growth of 25.7% YoY, while Ebitda margin expanded 331 basis points YoY to 18.9%, aided by better volumes and execution along with improvement in the supply chain.
Domestic demand remains strong across data centers, manufacturing, infrastructure, railways, rental, hospitality, and realty sectors. Further, pre-buying of CPCB-IV Plus products is expected to kick-in from Q4 FY23.
New engines will likely be priced ~30-50% higher, due to significantly greater production costs.
We believe Cummins India is well poised for healthy long-term growth given-
strong domestic demand driven by infrastructure capex,
continued momentum in export markets,
improving margin profile, and
technology driven product launches.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.