Cummins India Q3 Results Review - Strong Outperformance; Margins Expand: Prabhudas Lilladher

Cummins India Ltd. reported robust revenue growth of 25.7% YoY, while Ebitda margin expanded 331 basis points YoY to 18.9%, aided by better volumes and execution along with improvement in the supply chain.

Domestic demand remains strong across data centers, manufacturing, infrastructure, railways, rental, hospitality, and realty sectors. Further, pre-buying of CPCB-IV Plus products is expected to kick-in from Q4 FY23.

New engines will likely be priced ~30-50% higher, due to significantly greater production costs.

We believe Cummins India is well poised for healthy long-term growth given-