Cummins India Q2 Review - Gross Margin Expansion Amid An Expected Slower Revenue Growth: Yes Securities

Cummins India Ltd. reported mixed Q2 FY24 with weak revenue performance compensated by gross-margin led strong profit after tax growth.

Both domestic and export businesses saw low single digit revenue decline while better mix towards higher horse-power engines and improved cost-price spread led to high gross margin. CPCB4+ engines have received strong customer response from Delhi-NCR market which has seen higher early adoption.

Exports continue to be dampened by weakening developed market demand while developing economies have seen lower demand impact.

Domestic Industrial and Distribution segments remained the shining light with a 20% and 23% YoY revenue growth respectively.