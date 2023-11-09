Cummins India Q2 Review - Gross Margin Expansion Amid An Expected Slower Revenue Growth: Yes Securities
Exports continue to be dampened by weakening developed market demand while developing economies have seen lower demand impact.
Yes Securities Report
Cummins India Ltd. reported mixed Q2 FY24 with weak revenue performance compensated by gross-margin led strong profit after tax growth.
Both domestic and export businesses saw low single digit revenue decline while better mix towards higher horse-power engines and improved cost-price spread led to high gross margin. CPCB4+ engines have received strong customer response from Delhi-NCR market which has seen higher early adoption.
Domestic Industrial and Distribution segments remained the shining light with a 20% and 23% YoY revenue growth respectively.
Looking forward
Management expects domestic business revenue to follow a more normalized trajectory given channel inventory levels have come back to a steady state level. Strong demand is expected from the construction equipment market. Domestic revenue growth is expected to remain at ~12-13% for FY24.
Exports are expected to see further decline in demand as progressive weakening is expected in some of the larger end geographies for the company.
Cummins expects gross margin to stabilise in the range of 32-34% with a positive impact of raw material prices compensated by a lower export share.
We expect Cummins to report revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/17% over FY23-25E factoring in-
sustained improvement in the aftermarket business,
healthy recovery in domestic power gen business in FY25 and,
weak exports. An expected incremental weakness in exports and lack of CPCB4+ product’s market testing across the domestic geographies makes us remain cautious.
We increase our FY24E/25E EPS estimates by ~4% each factoring in higher gross margin given strong quarterly performance.
Maintain 'Reduce' revised target price of Rs 1,700 valuing the company at 30 times FY25E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
