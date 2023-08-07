Cummins India Q1 Results Review - CPCB IV+ Implementation Deferred; Weak Outlook On Exports: Yes Securities
The company expects power gen growth to taper in near term post the pre-buying while distribution is expected to remain strong.
Yes Securities Report
Cummins India Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers, with pre-buying led temporary revenue boost to the domestic business while exports outlook turned weaker.
An extension of the CPCB IV plus compliance deadline delays the potential product led competitive edge for the company. The company expects power gen growth to taper in the near term post the pre-buying while distribution is expected to remain strong going forward.
While Cummins India managed healthy margin during the quarter, incremental margin performance, with an expected near term revenue slump and an incremental shift to CPCB4+ compliance, remains key monitorable.
Looking forward we expect the company to report revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16%/15% over FY23-25E factoring in-
sustained improvement in the aftermarket business,
healthy recovery in domestic power gen business in FY25 and,
weak exports.
The stock is trading at 44.0 times/33.1 times FY24E/FY25E. Given the deferral of CPCB 4+ norms implementation coupled with a weak export outlook, we tweak our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share downwards by 7% and 12% respectively and downgrade the stock to 'Reduce' ('Add' previously) with a revised target price of Rs 1,627 valuing the company at 30 times FY25E EPS.
