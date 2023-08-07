Cummins India Q1 Results Review - CPCB IV+ Implementation Deferred; Weak Outlook On Exports: Yes Securities

Cummins India Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers, with pre-buying led temporary revenue boost to the domestic business while exports outlook turned weaker.

An extension of the CPCB IV plus compliance deadline delays the potential product led competitive edge for the company. The company expects power gen growth to taper in the near term post the pre-buying while distribution is expected to remain strong going forward.

While Cummins India managed healthy margin during the quarter, incremental margin performance, with an expected near term revenue slump and an incremental shift to CPCB4+ compliance, remains key monitorable.