Cummins, HPCL, Oberoi Realty, Deepak Nitrite, Endurance Tech & More Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Cummins India delivered a positive surprise with the highest quarterly revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Cummins India - Continues to surprise positively
Cummins India Ltd. delivered a positive surprise with the highest quarterly revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax at Rs 21.8/4.1/3.6 billion, beating our estimates by 12/37/34%. Revenue outperformance, pricing action and op-lev resulted in gross and Ebitda margin expansion. Cummins maintained its guidance of the returning to historical gross margin range of 35-36% (up 300 bps) in 18-24 months. The demand environment is strong in both domestic and export markets, and Cummins India expects to grow at two times the Indian gross domestic product growth.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - Earnings remain muted
Our optimism on HPCL is premised on recovery in domestic demand for petroleum products and robust refining margins over the coming 18 months. Q3 FY23 Ebitda came in at Rs 17 billion, marginally below our estimate, owing to lower than-expected gross refining margin, partially offset by better-than-expected marketing segment performance. Reported GRM stood at $9.1/barrel of oil (our estimate: $10.6/bbl).
Oberoi Realty - Launches, new business development key for rerating
Oberoi Realty Ltd. registered subdued presales of Rs 6.4 billion (down 68/-45%, YoY/QoQ), largely contributed by the Borivali new tower launch. Oberoi Realty has settled its dues with its joint venture partner in 360W, with the purchase of 63 units for Rs 34 billion consideration (non-cash, valued at Rs 45 billion at the last Oberoi Realty sales price).
Deepak Nitrite - Muted performance
We believe growth in Deepak Nitrite is capped as the phenol plant is already running at full capacity and margins in advanced intermediates to remain under pressure owing to high input cost. Ebitda/adjusted profit adjusted profit after tax were 11/16% below estimates, owing to higher-than-expected raw material costs and lower-than expected other income.
Endurance Technologies - Demand outlook remains weak across key regions
Endurance Q3 profit after tax declined 18% QoQ to Rs 1.1 billion due to weak two-wheeler demand in India, input cost pressure and lack of State incentive in Q3. Going ahead, domestic two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers continue to see weak demand in domestic and export markets and are likely to remain the key concern for Endurance. Further, while supply chain challenges seem to have eased out globally, the demand outlook remains weak in Europe, given the record high inflation and rising interest rates in the region.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
HPCL Q3 Results Review - Beat In Estimates, Led By Higher-Than-Expected Gross Refining Margin: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.