CSB Bank Q4 Results Review - Elevated Opex To Moderate Earnings Growth Next Year: ICICI Direct

CSB Bank posted flat QoQ earnings growth; asset quality improved.

Net interest income up 14.7% YoY, -0.4% QoQ, net interest margin fell 42 bps at 5.4%, yields at 11.2%.

Cost to income at 57% QoQ while provision witnessed a reversal. Profit after tax reported growth of 19.6% YoY, flat on QoQ basis.

Gross non-performing asset down 19 basis points QoQ to 1.26%, net non performing asset down 7 bps QoQ to 0.35%.

