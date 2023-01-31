CSB Bank Q3 Results Review - Growth Trends Strong But Not Broad Based; Credit Costs Moderate: Dolat Capital

CSB Bank reported a strong quarter with 16% YoY growth in net interest income, 20 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 5.8%, and industry best slippages at sub 1%. Improved other income and lower credit costs (negative) drive superior return on asset of 2.4% for the quarter despite elevated opex.

NIM expansion was led by increased share of higher yielding gold book, with limited benefit from re-pricing of floating rate loans. Loan growth at 26% YoY/6% QoQ was primarily driven by gold (9% QoQ), which is likely to be a key growth driver in the near term.

CSB Bank's asset quality metrics continue to fare better than expected with annualised slippages at 0.6% and strong recoveries aiding negative credit costs (down 30 bps), despite over 500 bps sequential rise in provision coverage ratio to 71%.