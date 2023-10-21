CSB Bank Q2 Results Review - One-offs Impact Net Interest Margin; Steady Quarter Otherwise: Dolat Capital

CSB Bank reported a healthy quarter with strong fee lines and negative credit costs aiding return on asset of 1.7%. Net interest margin moderated by 56 basis points QoQ to 4.84% led by moderation in gold portfolio yields and changing loan mix away from gold.

Opex continued to be elevated driven by investment in distribution, people, and systems. Loan growth was driven by other retail and small and medium enterprises.

We raise earnings for FY24E by 3% led by higher other income and lower credit costs, partly offset by rise in opex.

Rolling over to Sep-25E, maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 425, valuing the bank at 1.6 times adjusted book value (1.5 times earlier) against return on asset/return on equity of 1.6%/16%.