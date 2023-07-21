CSB Bank Q1 Result Review - Strong Quarter Despite Elevated Opex: Dolat Capital

CSB Bank Ltd. reported good set of numbers with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit growth of 17% YoY each. Sequentially stable net interest margin at 5.4%, robust core fee lines, and low credit costs aided profit after tax growth of 15% and return on asset of 1.8% for the quarter.

With continued investment towards people and technology, opex growth was up sharply (11.5% QoQ), partly owing to one-offs. Loan growth at 2% during the quarter was led by gold (up 4% QoQ) other retail (up 6% QoQ). 

We tweak estimates, factoring higher other income and lower slippages, offset by rise in opex assumptions.