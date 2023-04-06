CSB Bank - Long Term Strategy- 'Sustain-Build-Scale 2030': HDFC Securities
CSB Bank is well capitalised to fund growth without having to raising capital at least in next one year.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
CSB Bank is a century old private sector bank in India having a strong base in Southern India. After being taken over by new promoters (Toronto-based Fairfax group) in October 2018, the real transformation had started.
Changes like creating new brand image, funding the capital for growth, strengthening top management by bringing in new experienced people, product-based lending approach etc. were implemented. And now after achieving critical transformation, the bank has continued its focus on growth.
Aggressive branch expansion, digitisation and technology on boarding, improving current account and savings account ratio to lower cost of funds, strengthening retail segment by launching new product suite are a few key focused areas. The new management has lied down a growth plan – Sustain, Build, Scale 2030 i.e., SBS 2030, according to which there will be healthy growth over three years and it will further accelerate thereafter.
CSB Bank is well capitalised to fund growth without having to raising capital at least in next one year. Over dependence on gold loans and South India being a key market place brings concentration risk.
The bank has opened 100 branches each in three consecutive financial years (FY21, FY22 and FY23).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.